81 cases of dengue in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :About 81 new cases of dengue virus were reported in Punjab on Wednesday while no loss of life was recorded.

According to the Health department, a total 744 cases of the virus had been reported so far during the current year while three people died and 117 patients are under treatment in different hospitals of the province.

The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department reported 40 cases of dengue in Rawalpindi, 28 in Lahore, two in Chakwal, one in Khanewal, two in Multan, four in Sheikhupura, one in Kasur and one case had been reported in Gujrat.

Meanwhile, an anti-dengue squad under the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) had eliminated dengue larvae at 354 places in the province during a continuous daily based surveillance.

The squad conducted surveillance at 353,763 indoor and 88,569 outdoor places to detect the larvae in different places.

The P&SHD urged people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment cleanand dry to protect themselves from dengue.