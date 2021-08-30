UrduPoint.com

81 Criminals Held; Drugs, Weapons Seized

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 09:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Police claimed Monday to have arrested 81 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 13 proclaimed offenders and 32 drug pushers and recovered 2.

6 Kg hashish and 225 litres liquor from their possession. The police also held 21 gamblers with stake money of Rs. 21,140. In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 15 persons and recovered 12 pistols, one revolver, one repeater, 2 guns and a number of bullets from them.

Further investigation was underway.

