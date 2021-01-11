81 Criminals Nabbed
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 10:01 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :The district police claimed to have arrested 81 criminals during the past 24 hours.
According to a police spokesperson, police arrested 26 drug peddlers and seized over 7 kg opium and 319 liters liquor from their possession.
As many as 19 outlaws were held and 13 pistols, 1 rifle, 5 guns and several bullets were recovered from their possession.
Likewise, 26 gamblers were also nabbed and stake money of Rs 45,360 was recovered from their dens.
In a crackdown against kite flyers, police arrested 10 accused and recovered 297 kites and 8 chemical string rolls from them.
All the accused were sent behind bars and separate cases were registered against them under the law.