81 Gangs Busted, Looted Valuables Of Over Rs 91m Recovered In 2022

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 03, 2023 | 03:30 PM

81 gangs busted, looted valuables of over Rs 91m recovered in 2022

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Police have busted 81 criminal gangs by arresting their 236 members besides recovering looted valuables of over Rs 91 million from their possession during the last year of 2022.

According to police sources, a special campaign, under the supervision of District Police Officer (DPO) Naeem Aziz Sandhu, was being followed to curb crime from the district. The police achieved various goals to make the district crime and drugs free. The police traced 463 cases from 81 criminal gangs in the last year and recovered looted valuables from their possession which were, later, returned to the owners.

The police apprehended 1,822 proclaimed offenders including 168 of category A and 1654 of category B.

Taking action against drug peddlers, the police registered 1,419 cases against the drug peddlers and recovered 910 kg hashish, 31 kg heroin, 137 kg opium, 37,467 litre of liquor and unearthed 87 distilleries in the last year.

The police also registered 864 cases against illegal weapon holders and recovered 12 Kalashnikov, 681 pistols, 33 rifles, 83 repeaters, 37 revolvers, and seven carbines and rounds.

Police sources added that 356 gamblers were arrested with stake money and gambling material and 371 other criminals were also apprehended over violations of amplifier act.

DPO Naeem Aziz Sandhu said that crackdown against criminals would continue without any discrimination. He said that protection of public lives and properties were the top priority of the department and no negligence would be tolerated in this context.

