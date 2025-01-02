81 Gas Compressors Seized, 4 Vendors Held In Quetta
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 02, 2025 | 11:02 PM
District administration seized 81 gas compressors and arrested 4 shopkeepers while sent 3 shopkeepers to jail during taking action against shopkeepers for selling compressors to maintain gas pressures in respective areas of Quetta
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) District administration seized 81 gas compressors and arrested 4 shopkeepers while sent 3 shopkeepers to jail during taking action against shopkeepers for selling compressors to maintain gas pressures in respective areas of Quetta.
They also issued strict warnings to 26 shopkeepers in the area.
On the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Lieutenant (R) Saad Bin Asad, Assistant Commissioner Sariab seized 36 compressors from different shops and arrested 2 shopkeepers in different areas of Sariab Road.
Special Magistrate Ehsamuddin Kakar seized 30 compressors during operations in various areas of the city and arrested one vendor and sent him to jail.
Similarly, Special Magistrate Haseeb Sardar seized 15 compressors and arrested 2 shopkeepers and sent them to jail.
Under these operations, a total of 81 compressors were seized, 4 shopkeepers were arrested, while 3 shopkeepers were sent to jail, and strict warnings were issued to 26 shopkeepers.
Deputy Commissioner said that operations against the gas compressor mafia in Quetta city would be carried out on a daily basis and no leniency would be shown to anyone in order to restore gas pressure in the areas after elimination gas compressor mafia.
