Open Menu

81 Gas Compressors Seized, 4 Vendors Held In Quetta

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 02, 2025 | 11:02 PM

81 gas compressors seized, 4 vendors held in Quetta

District administration seized 81 gas compressors and arrested 4 shopkeepers while sent 3 shopkeepers to jail during taking action against shopkeepers for selling compressors to maintain gas pressures in respective areas of Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) District administration seized 81 gas compressors and arrested 4 shopkeepers while sent 3 shopkeepers to jail during taking action against shopkeepers for selling compressors to maintain gas pressures in respective areas of Quetta.

They also issued strict warnings to 26 shopkeepers in the area.

On the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Lieutenant (R) Saad Bin Asad, Assistant Commissioner Sariab seized 36 compressors from different shops and arrested 2 shopkeepers in different areas of Sariab Road.

Special Magistrate Ehsamuddin Kakar seized 30 compressors during operations in various areas of the city and arrested one vendor and sent him to jail.

Similarly, Special Magistrate Haseeb Sardar seized 15 compressors and arrested 2 shopkeepers and sent them to jail.

Under these operations, a total of 81 compressors were seized, 4 shopkeepers were arrested, while 3 shopkeepers were sent to jail, and strict warnings were issued to 26 shopkeepers.

Deputy Commissioner said that operations against the gas compressor mafia in Quetta city would be carried out on a daily basis and no leniency would be shown to anyone in order to restore gas pressure in the areas after elimination gas compressor mafia.

Related Topics

Quetta Jail Road Gas From

Recent Stories

Talks held in conducive environment; PTI to presen ..

Talks held in conducive environment; PTI to present CoD in next meeting: Ayaz Sa ..

2 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal, Ethiopian Ambassador discuss bilatera ..

Ahsan Iqbal, Ethiopian Ambassador discuss bilateral relations

2 minutes ago
 FBI probes potential accomplices in New Orleans tr ..

FBI probes potential accomplices in New Orleans truck ramming

9 minutes ago
 Wall Street lifts spirits after Asia starts year i ..

Wall Street lifts spirits after Asia starts year in red

9 minutes ago
 Punjab Police achieve first major success against ..

Punjab Police achieve first major success against Kacha criminals in 2025

8 minutes ago
 PTI members justified in seeking founder’s guida ..

PTI members justified in seeking founder’s guidance: Siddiqui

8 minutes ago
5G spectrum expected to improve internet situation

5G spectrum expected to improve internet situation

3 minutes ago
 Balighur Rehman calls on Sardar Saleem Haider

Balighur Rehman calls on Sardar Saleem Haider

3 minutes ago
 Applications being sought to shift tube wells on s ..

Applications being sought to shift tube wells on solar energy

3 minutes ago
 Balloting held to distribute agri appliances on 60 ..

Balloting held to distribute agri appliances on 60% subsidy

3 minutes ago
 Everyone has to play role for formation of better ..

Everyone has to play role for formation of better family: Secretary Population W ..

3 minutes ago
 Efforts to support health welfare of injured polic ..

Efforts to support health welfare of injured police personnel ongoing

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan