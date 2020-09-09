81 more corona positive cases surfaced in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :About 81 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 13402 in the province on Tuesday.

According to Media Coordinator Provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 182188 people were screened for the deadly virus till September 8, out of which 81 more were reported positive.

As many as 11907 affected patients had been recovered so far while 145 deaths were recorded due to the Covid-19 in Balochistan.