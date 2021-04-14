UrduPoint.com
81 More Tested Positive For COVID-19 In Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 30 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 11:20 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :About 81 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 20580 in Balochistan on Wednesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 691671 people were screened for the virus till April 14 out of which 81 more were reported positive.

As many as 19473 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 221 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.

