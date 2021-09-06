81 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

UrduPoint.com

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :As many as 81 people were tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to the health department spokesperson, 2,739 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were recorded as 1,502 while recoveries 22,239.

He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 260 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 78 at DHQ Hospital and51 at General Hospital.

He further said that 916 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

