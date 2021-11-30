81 new dengue cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch Tuesday said that during the last 24 hours, 81 confirmed cases of dengue have been reported across the province, out of which 58 confirmed cases were reported in Lahore.

In a press statement issued here, he said that four dengue patients were reported in Rawalpindi, three in Gujranwala, two each in Faisalabad and Kasur, one each in Jhelum, Nankana Sahib and Sargodha. He said that so far this year, 145 deaths from dengue fever have been reported from all over Punjab.

In last 24 hours 2 deaths have been reported all over the province.

Similarly, 25,145 confirmed cases of dengue have been reported across the province while 17,906 confirmed cases of dengue have been reported from Lahore and a total of 808 patients are undergoing treatment across Punjab, out of which 597 are in Lahore hospitals and 211 are undergoing treatment in other districts of Punjab.

In the last 24 hours, 350,712 indoor locations and 87,029 outdoor locations were checked across Punjab while larvae were destroyed at 247 locations.

In Lahore, 31,725 indoor places and 5,346 outdoor locations were checked for dengue larvae and 206 positive containers were destroyed.