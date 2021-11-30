UrduPoint.com

81 New Dengue Cases Reported In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 05:20 PM

81 new dengue cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch Tuesday said that during the last 24 hours, 81 confirmed cases of dengue have been reported across the province, out of which 58 confirmed cases were reported in Lahore.

In a press statement issued here, he said that four dengue patients were reported in Rawalpindi, three in Gujranwala, two each in Faisalabad and Kasur, one each in Jhelum, Nankana Sahib and Sargodha.  He said that so far this year, 145 deaths from dengue fever have been reported from all over Punjab.

In last 24 hours 2 deaths have been reported all over the province.

Similarly, 25,145 confirmed cases of dengue have been reported across the province while 17,906 confirmed cases of dengue have been reported from Lahore and a total of 808 patients are undergoing treatment across Punjab, out of which 597 are in Lahore hospitals and 211 are undergoing treatment in other districts of Punjab.

In the last 24 hours, 350,712 indoor locations and 87,029 outdoor locations were checked across Punjab while larvae were destroyed at 247 locations.

In Lahore, 31,725 indoor places and 5,346 outdoor locations were checked for dengue larvae and 206 positive containers were destroyed.

Related Topics

Lahore Faisalabad Dengue Punjab Kasur Sargodha Rawalpindi Gujranwala Jhelum Nankana Sahib All From

Recent Stories

PM bars ministers from going abroad without intima ..

PM bars ministers from going abroad without intimation

4 seconds ago
 26,580 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

26,580 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

12 minutes ago
 Govt committed to remove encroachments on state ow ..

Govt committed to remove encroachments on state owned land: Farrukh

15 minutes ago
 Pakistani technology industry welcomes Chinese inv ..

Pakistani technology industry welcomes Chinese investment

6 minutes ago
 China Hopes WHO-Led Treaty on Future Pandemics Wil ..

China Hopes WHO-Led Treaty on Future Pandemics Will Not Be Politicized - Beijing

6 minutes ago
 West Provokes Ukraine on Anti-Russia Actions - Rus ..

West Provokes Ukraine on Anti-Russia Actions - Russian Foreign Minister

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.