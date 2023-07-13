81 police officers promoted in Lahore

A new series of departmental promotions has been started and 81 police officers and officials have been promoted

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :A new series of departmental promotions has been started and 81 police officers and officials have been promoted.

In the next few weeks in all districts and ranges including Lahore, around 7,000 more promotions will be done. The officers promoted on Thursday included 46 ASIs and 35 head constables in Gujranwala region.