81 policemen promoted to next rank

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :A total of 81 head constables of Islamabad police have been promoted to next rank, following recommendations of Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) of the force.

Following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman, a meeting of DPC was held. The meeting presided over by DIG (Headquarters) and Chairman DPC Kamran Adil was attended among others by AIG Special Branch, SSP(Headquarters), SSP (Traffic) and DSP (Legal), a news release said.

The committee reviewed 81 cases of head constables and two clerical staff.

It gave approval to promote 81 policemen to the next rank of Assistant Sub-Inspector after scrutinizing their entire record.

Islamabad police chief has greeted all the promotees and hoped that the officers would observe their professional duties with honesty in next ranks and would facilitate the general public through their professional attitude as well as hard work.

