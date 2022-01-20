81 POs among 150 criminals nabbed in two weeks

Police have arrested 150 criminals including 81 proclaimed offenders (POs) and recovered drugs and illegal weapons during a special crackdown launched across the district in last two weeks

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Police have arrested 150 criminals including 81 proclaimed offenders (POs) and recovered drugs and illegal weapons during a special crackdown launched across the district in last two weeks.

According to a police spokesman, in line with special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Afzal, the police of all 18 police stations of the district launched a special crackdown against criminals. The police arrested 81 proclaimed offenders wanted to police in different cases of murder, dacoity-cum murder, robbery, theft and other crimes.

The police have also arrested 30 drug peddlers and seized eight kg Hashish, 12 maund Hemp and 800 liter liquor from their possession.

During the crackdown, police have arrested 32 illegal weapon holders and recovered Kalashnikov, rifles, pistols and round from their possession during the last two week. The police have also arrested seven gamblers and recovered stake money Rs 70,000 and eight motorcycles from their possession.

On the other hand, DPO Rajanpur Muhammad Afzal conducted two open courts and resolved 256 complaints of the citizens during the last 15 days,A spokesman added.