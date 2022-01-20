UrduPoint.com

81 POs Among 150 Criminals Nabbed In Two Weeks

Umer Jamshaid Published January 20, 2022 | 08:15 PM

81 POs among 150 criminals nabbed in two weeks

Police have arrested 150 criminals including 81 proclaimed offenders (POs) and recovered drugs and illegal weapons during a special crackdown launched across the district in last two weeks

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Police have arrested 150 criminals including 81 proclaimed offenders (POs) and recovered drugs and illegal weapons during a special crackdown launched across the district in last two weeks.

According to a police spokesman, in line with special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Afzal, the police of all 18 police stations of the district launched a special crackdown against criminals. The police arrested 81 proclaimed offenders wanted to police in different cases of murder, dacoity-cum murder, robbery, theft and other crimes.

The police have also arrested 30 drug peddlers and seized eight kg Hashish, 12 maund Hemp and 800 liter liquor from their possession.

During the crackdown, police have arrested 32 illegal weapon holders and recovered Kalashnikov, rifles, pistols and round from their possession during the last two week. The police have also arrested seven gamblers and recovered stake money Rs 70,000 and eight motorcycles from their possession.

On the other hand, DPO Rajanpur Muhammad Afzal conducted two open courts and resolved 256 complaints of the citizens during the last 15 days,A spokesman added.

Related Topics

Murder Police Drugs Robbery Rajanpur Money Criminals All From Weapon

Recent Stories

CM approves posting of ADC, SP, other staff in Mur ..

CM approves posting of ADC, SP, other staff in Murree

3 minutes ago
 KP Govt issues restrictions in wake of increase in ..

KP Govt issues restrictions in wake of increase in positivity rate of COVID-19 c ..

3 minutes ago
 Omer Saeed Malik new CPO Rawalpindi

Omer Saeed Malik new CPO Rawalpindi

3 minutes ago
 NAB recovers Rs. 822 bn during incumbent chairman' ..

NAB recovers Rs. 822 bn during incumbent chairman's tenure

3 minutes ago
 Academy for competitive exams inaugurated at IUB

Academy for competitive exams inaugurated at IUB

3 minutes ago
 Rare baby elephant twins born in Kenya

Rare baby elephant twins born in Kenya

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.