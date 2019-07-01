81 POs arrested in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 81 proclaimed offenders including nine of them in category-A from various parts of the district during last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 81 proclaimed offenders including nine of them in category-A from various parts of the district during last 24 hours.

The police also recovered nine pistols and a gun from illicit weapon holders. The police also seized 4.960 kg hashish and 114 liter liquor from drug traffickers during the same period.

Further investigation was underway.