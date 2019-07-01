81 POs Arrested In Faisalabad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 31 minutes ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 05:02 PM
Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 81 proclaimed offenders including nine of them in category-A from various parts of the district during last 24 hours
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 81 proclaimed offenders including nine of them in category-A from various parts of the district during last 24 hours.
The police also recovered nine pistols and a gun from illicit weapon holders. The police also seized 4.960 kg hashish and 114 liter liquor from drug traffickers during the same period.
Further investigation was underway.