81 Power Pilferers Nabbed In South Punjab

Published February 16, 2023

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 81 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Thursday

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and DG Khan and detected theft of 1,53,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 4.5 million fine was imposed while cases registered against six power pilferers�over Involvement in body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters,�slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

