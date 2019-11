Additional District and Sessions Judge Amjad Ali Shah on Friday visited the Camp Jail and released 81 prisoners involved in petty offences

The judge visited different parts of the prison, including kitchen, hospital and juvenile ward.

He also expressed satisfaction over the administrative issues of the jail.