81 private hospitals providing treatment to Covid-19 patients in province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :After continuous special inspections and guidance of the Punjab Healthcare Commission, 81 private hospitals in 12 major cities of the province are providing treatment to Covid-19 patients.

According to the data provided by the PHC spokesperson on Wednesday these hospitals have a total of 1,394 beds and 270 ventilators available to treat corona patients. These healthcare establishments have isolation wards, high dependency units and intensive care units for Covid-19 patients. In Lahore, 34 hospitals have 436 beds and 167 for the corona patients. These hospitals include University of Lahore Teaching, Masood, Sarwat Anwar, Hameed Latif, Family, Shaukat Memorial, Shalimar, Lahore Care, Bahria International, Adil, Akram Medical Complex, Ihsan Mumtaz, Niazi, Cavalry, Hijaz, Sharif Medical City, Iqra, Horizon, Evercare, Ch Akram Memorial Teaching and Research, Al-Razi, Omer, Begum Akhtar Rukhsana Memorial Trust, Avicenna, Doctors Hospital & Medical Centre, Ghurki Trust, Gulab Devi, Farooq, Mid City, Surgimed and Ittefaq hospitals.

The PHC spokesperson said that information regarding the Covid-19 treating hospitals is available on the PHC website www.phc.org.pk. Moreover, masses can also call at its helpline 0800 00742 from 09am to 10pm (Monday to Friday) for further assistance.