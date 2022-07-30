81 professional beggars arrested during crackdown

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi District Police, during an ongoing operation against professional beggars arrested 81 during last two days to purge the society from the menace of beggary.

According to a police spokesman, the anti-beggary squads on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi, Waseem Riaz conducted raids in different areas and took action against professional beggars and detained them in different police stations of the city.

Waseem Riaz said that special anti-beggary squads were working hard to overcome the increasing number of professional beggars.

"The professional beggars stand on various highways and squares of Rawalpindi city and not only affect the flow of traffic but also increase risk of accidents. Therefore, the public is requested not to serve alms to them, as discouraging such factors will not only improve the society, but also the flow of traffic," he said.