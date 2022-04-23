81 shopkeepers fined in faisalabad

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published April 23, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Price control magistrates imposed fine of Rs 167,000 on 81 shopkeepers besides arresting 4 of them on the charge of profiteering in the district during the last 24 hours

A spokesman for the local administration said on Saturday that price control magistrates inspected 1400 shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabadand found 81 shopkeepers involved in overcharging and imposed fine on thembesides arresting four of them.

