81 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :Price control magistrates have imposed fine of Rs 97,000 on 81 shopkeepers for profiteering in various parts of the district during past 24 hours.

A spokesman for local administration said on Wednesday that price control magistrates inspected914 shops in different markets and bazaars and found 81 shopkeepers involved in profiteering andovercharging and imposed fine on them.