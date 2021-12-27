81 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

UrduPoint.com

Price control magistrates imposed fine of Rs.119,000 on 81 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in the district during the past 12 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Price control magistrates imposed fine of Rs.119,000 on 81 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in the district during the past 12 hours.

A spokesman for the local administration said on Monday that price control magistrates inspected various shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found dozens of shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

Therefore, the magistrates imposed a total fine of Rs.119,000/- on them and warned that they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering, he added.

