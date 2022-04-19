UrduPoint.com

81 Shopkeepers Fined Over Profiteering

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) Published April 19, 2022 | 04:51 PM

Price control magistrates imposed a fine of Rs 131,000 on 81 shopkeepers over profiteering in the district on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :price control magistrates imposed a fine of Rs 131,000 on 81 shopkeepers over profiteering in the district on Tuesday.

A spokesman for the district administration said magistrates inspected 1,115 shops in different marketsand bazaars, and found 81 shopkeepers involved in profiteering besides imposing the fine onthem.

