81 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :price control magistrates imposed a fine of Rs 131,000 on 81 shopkeepers over profiteering in the district on Tuesday.

A spokesman for the district administration said magistrates inspected 1,115 shops in different marketsand bazaars, and found 81 shopkeepers involved in profiteering besides imposing the fine onthem.