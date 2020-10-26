UrduPoint.com
81 Shopkeepers Held For Not Displaying Price Lists

Faizan Hashmi 20 seconds ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 05:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Price Control Magistrates have arrested 81 shopkeepers and imposed fine over Rs two lakhs on various others for not displaying prices lists at their shops and selling commodities on high rates during the last 24 hours.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak, the price control magistrates have started crackdown against shopkeepers on daily basis.

The deputy commissioner has directed price control magistrates to got register FIRs against shopkeepers over missing price lists at their shops.

The shopkeepers have been arrested including 33 from Multan city, five from Multan Sadar, 21 from Shujabad and 22 shopkeepers from Jalalpur Pirwala.

The DC Aamir Khattak has also directed price control magistrates to visit 30 shops daily otherwise strict disciplinary action would be taken against them.

