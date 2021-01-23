UrduPoint.com
81 Shops, Restaurants Sealed In Lahore

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 02:19 PM

The city district administration sealed 81 shops, stores, restaurants and imposed fine of Rs 74,000 for violation of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Saturdai

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :The city district administration sealed 81 shops, stores, restaurants and imposed fine of Rs 74,000 for violation of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Saturday.

According to a spokesperson for the district administration, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Model Town Zeeshan Ranjha sealed six shops at Shadman area.

AC Shalimar Mansoor Ahmed Qazi sealed 42 shops, restaurants and imposed Rs 49,000 fine over violation.

AC Cantt Sakhi Shakir sealed 10 shops, four restaurants in Cantt area and imposed Rs 15,000 fine for overcharging and Rs 10,000 for SOPs violation.

AC City Faizan Ahmed sealed 19 shops over SOPs violation in his jurisdiction.

The teams inspected public and private transport vehicles and issued warnings to transporters anddrivers to follow coronavirus SOPs strictly.

