81 Students Detected With Coronavirus In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 13 seconds ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 05:30 PM

81 students detected with coronavirus in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :The coronavirus has been detected in 81 school going children in the province after conducting tests of 763 students on Wednesday.

According to the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) spokesperson, so far samples of 39,296 students have been tested and 38,716 students were declared coronavirus free after tests.

Among 763 newly-tested students, two children were found affected with COVID-19 in Lahore, nine in Nankana Sahib, 12 in Gujrat, 45 in Gujranwala, one in Dera Ghazi Khan, two in Bhakkar, seven in Faisalabad, one in Lodharan, one in Bahawalpur and one child was found affected in Toba Tek Singh so far.

The P&SHD urged the school administrations, teachers and students to followthe SOPs for their protection.

More Stories From Pakistan

