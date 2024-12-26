Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 26, 2024 | 11:24 PM

81 students of Attock awarded with Honhaar Scholarship

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) As many as 81 students of Government graduate college Attock awarded with Honhaar Undergraduate Scholarship for the financial assistance of talented students of the district as the program was launched in the district on Thursday. Deputy commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza awarded scholarships among the successful students.

Addressing the participants of the events which was attended by Principal Government Graduate College Attock Professor Khalid Javed Siddiqui, Deputy Director Colleges Professor Arshad Khan, Vice Principal Government Graduate College Dr. Imran Saeed besides a number of students and their parents.

Deputy commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza has said that Honhaar Undergraduate Scholarship was the largest scholarship programme in the history of the country under which 30,000 intelligent students of public and private universities will benefit from the scheme.

He said that the eligibility criteria regarding family income range has been set with the monthly income of Rs300,000 to support upper middle class families in the programme.

He was of the view that the Scholarship Programme would help in producing the best human resource besides the initiative enables talented students to pursue higher education at top institutions without financial burden. “The Punjab government will fully cover the educational costs for deserving students through this program”, he added.

He said that the fee of the four-year BS degree programme of the students would be paid every year on behalf of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz under the scholarship programme and every year new students would also be included in the scheme.

