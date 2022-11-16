UrduPoint.com

81 WASA Consumers Disconnected Over Default

Muhammad Irfan Published November 16, 2022 | 11:39 PM

81 WASA consumers disconnected over default

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has disconnected connections of 81 defaulters during a crackdown launched here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has disconnected connections of 81 defaulters during a crackdown launched here on Wednesday.

In line with special directives of Managing Director WASA Zahoor Ahmed Dogar, the recovery teams under the supervision of Director Recovery Mansoor Ahmed launched a crackdown against defaulters.

The teams disconnected connections of 81 defaulters of domestic and commercial consumers across all 15 circles of the district.

The MD WASA Zahoor Ahmed Dogar has directed officers concerned to continue crackdown on daily basis to ensure 100 percent recovery. He said that not only connections of defaulters would be disconnected but legal action would also be taken against them.

Related Topics

Water All

Recent Stories

Adopting profitable business of livestock can put ..

Adopting profitable business of livestock can put country on way to progress, sa ..

38 seconds ago
 PUCAR responsible for promotion of all regional cu ..

PUCAR responsible for promotion of all regional culture: Secretary

39 seconds ago
 FPCCI delegation meets Governor Sindh

FPCCI delegation meets Governor Sindh

41 seconds ago
 Russian Digital Ministry Opens Hotline for Mobiliz ..

Russian Digital Ministry Opens Hotline for Mobilized Soldiers' Families

44 seconds ago
 Hungary Calls Kiev's Allegations Against Russia Ov ..

Hungary Calls Kiev's Allegations Against Russia Over Poland Missile Incident 'Ba ..

31 minutes ago
 MI5 Chief Says Only 400 of 600 Russian Diplomats E ..

MI5 Chief Says Only 400 of 600 Russian Diplomats Expelled From Europe Were Spies

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.