81 WASA consumers disconnected over default

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has disconnected connections of 81 defaulters during a crackdown launched here on Wednesday.

In line with special directives of Managing Director WASA Zahoor Ahmed Dogar, the recovery teams under the supervision of Director Recovery Mansoor Ahmed launched a crackdown against defaulters.

The teams disconnected connections of 81 defaulters of domestic and commercial consumers across all 15 circles of the district.

The MD WASA Zahoor Ahmed Dogar has directed officers concerned to continue crackdown on daily basis to ensure 100 percent recovery. He said that not only connections of defaulters would be disconnected but legal action would also be taken against them.