810 Criminals Held, Valuables Worth Rs 96.5m Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 07:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Islamabad Police arrested a total of 810 accused during the last month for their alleged involvement in various crime cases and recovered cache of weapons and looted items worth Rs 96.5million from them, a police spokesman said.

According to details, Police also busted 30 gangs and nabbed 75 gangsters for their involvement in crime cases of various nature. Out these gangs, eight gangs were involved in dacoity and snatching incidents, 12 in house burglaries and 10 gangs in auto-theft cases.

A total of 42 persons were held for their alleged involvement in dacoity as well as theft incidents while gold ornaments, cell phones, lap tops, cash and other valuables worth Rs. 8.4 million were recovered from them. Police also nabbed 48 accused involved in 34 incidents of theft and burglaries and recovered looted items worth Rs. 11 million from them.

Forty-nine (49) car thieves and snatchers were nabbed and 41 vehicles and 32 motorbikes were recovered from them. During campaign against absconders, Islamabad police nabbed 270 wanted criminals who were at large despite their involvement in various crime cases.

A total of 179 cases were registered in various police stations against those possessing illegal weapons and 181 persons were arrested besides recovery of 188 pistols, nine rifles/ Kalashnikovs, three daggers and 3548 rounds from them.

Police also arrested eight persons involved in four blind murder cases while 22 persons were held under Foreigner Act. A total of 15 persons were held for involvement in aerial firing while 27 persons were held under section 188 PPC.

During the same period, police arrested two extortionists and nabbed 48 persons for their involvement in 27 land grabbing cases. Thirteen persons were held for selling petroleum products illegally while seven persons patronizing professional beggars were also held.

Police also conducted seven search operations in various areas and nabbed 29 suspects while legal action was taken against 1602 beggars.

Islamabad IGP Qazi Jamil ur Rehman has o appreciated this overall performance and further directed all police officials to continue such endeavors to nab criminal elements. He said those performing well would be encouraged while strict action would be taken against those involved in dereliction of duties.

More Stories From Pakistan

