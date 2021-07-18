81115 people vaccinated against coronavirus in all categories in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :Corona vaccination of citizens continued in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and so far a total of 682,983 people have been vaccinated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, an official of the health department said here on Sunday.

The first dose of Sinopharm has been given to 649,405 people and 274,190 people were also given a second dose of Sinopharm, he added. He said, 1,819,850 people have been given the first dose of Cansino and 224,253 people were given the second dose of Sinovac.

He informed that 1,84,417people have also been vaccinated against Sinovac and 42,012 citizens were given the first dose of Sinovac.

The health official disclosed that the first dose of Pfizer vaccine was given to 3,211 people and 123 people were given second dose of Pfizer vaccine while 88,780 people were given the first dose of Moderna vaccine.

He said today 15 people were vaccinated with the first dose of Astrazeneca and a total of 149032 general public were vaccinated with the same vaccine while so far 539 general public have been vaccinated with the 2nd dose. About the PakVac vaccine, he said, 463 general public were vaccinated with the first dose, reaching a total of 42012.