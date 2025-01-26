8,112 POs Held This Month So Far
Faizan Hashmi Published January 26, 2025 | 08:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) In the first 25 days of 2025, 8,112 proclaimed offenders (POs) were arrested across the province, including Lahore.
A Punjab police spokesperson provided details, stating that among the arrested proclaimed offenders, 2,445 were from category A and 5,667 from category B. Punjab Police also arrested 3,316 judicial absconders, including 628 from Category A and 2,691 from category B.
During operations, 1,691 target offenders (habitual criminals) were also arrested, including 701 from category A and 990 from category B.
Five proclaimed offenders wanted in serious crimes were arrested from abroad and brought to Pakistan. The spokesperson further said that in the last 25 days, 1555 proclaimed offenders were arrested in the provincial capital Lahore, including 1,267 judicial absconders and 730 target offenders (habitual criminals).
IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar praised the police teams for their successful operations and ordered an increase in the crackdown.
