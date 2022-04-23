81,132 faithful to perform Hajj this year from Pakistan

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has allotted a quota of 81,132 pilgrims to Pakistan to perform Hajj this year

According to the official sources on Saturday, the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony would start receiving Hajj applications in the next a few days through designated branches of the country's scheduled banks.

Hajj expenses, age limit, vaccines and other terms and conditions would be announced soon through Hajj Policy 2022, it added.

The sources said applications submitted in the shape of individuals or groups would be decided by the balloting.

It said the distribution of Hajj quota between public and private Hajj schemes would be divided with the ratio of 60:40.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor said the ministry's officials should use their full potential to make the best arrangements for upcoming Hajj and provide quality services to the pilgrims.

Receiving a detailed briefing on the activities and responsibilities of the ministry, he said Hajj was one of the basic pillars of islam and to make this sacred obligation a success story, we would have to sacrifice our comforts and provide all possible facilities to the intending pilgrims.

The minister said the operation of Hajj 2022 was a big task for the ministry as it had a very short time to manage all the prerequisites for its smooth sailing.

He, realizing the omnipresence of Allah Almighty, expressed his determination that he would discharge his professional obligations in an efficient manner and expect the same from all other employees and officers of the ministry.

The briefing was given by the secretary and additional secretary and it was attended by all the quarters concerned of the religious affairs ministry.