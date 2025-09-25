8,120 Mosquito repellents, 10,735 Tents distributed among flood victims

A total of 8,120 mosquito repellents and 10,735 tents have been distributed among flood-affected families in Muzaffargarh, Deputy Commissioner Usman Tahir Jappa said on Thursday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) A total of 8,120 mosquito repellents and 10,735 tents have been distributed among flood-affected families in Muzaffargarh, Deputy Commissioner Usman Tahir Jappa said on Thursday.

He added that the Punjab government will also launch a damage assessment survey in the district from September 27 (Saturday). Survey teams will include revenue officials, agriculture, livestock departments, and army representatives.

He urged flood victims to cooperate with survey teams and keep CNICs and documents ready. Those who lost livestock must submit applications signed and stamped by Masjid Imams and village heads, as uncertified claims will not be accepted.

The DC said 1,750 people are staying in the Alipur flood relief camp, while 12,300 are in five tent villages, receiving three daily meals, shelter, and basic services. Livestock fodder and children’s education are also being provided.

He added that 24 national and international NGOs are active in relief efforts, while five army companies are assisting the district administration. Many victims have begun returning to their homes.