8,120 Mosquito Repellents, 10,735 Tents Distributed Among Flood Victims
Umer Jamshaid Published September 25, 2025 | 07:50 PM
A total of 8,120 mosquito repellents and 10,735 tents have been distributed among flood-affected families in Muzaffargarh, Deputy Commissioner Usman Tahir Jappa said on Thursday
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) A total of 8,120 mosquito repellents and 10,735 tents have been distributed among flood-affected families in Muzaffargarh, Deputy Commissioner Usman Tahir Jappa said on Thursday.
He added that the Punjab government will also launch a damage assessment survey in the district from September 27 (Saturday). Survey teams will include revenue officials, agriculture, livestock departments, and army representatives.
He urged flood victims to cooperate with survey teams and keep CNICs and documents ready. Those who lost livestock must submit applications signed and stamped by Masjid Imams and village heads, as uncertified claims will not be accepted.
The DC said 1,750 people are staying in the Alipur flood relief camp, while 12,300 are in five tent villages, receiving three daily meals, shelter, and basic services. Livestock fodder and children’s education are also being provided.
He added that 24 national and international NGOs are active in relief efforts, while five army companies are assisting the district administration. Many victims have begun returning to their homes.
Recent Stories
Court adjourns hearing in PTI founder’s Azadi March cases till Oct 29
Naseem cracks down on Hub industries for violating environmental standards
Dr. Amjad inspects work progress on Nowshera Mega City
Arrests made in Attock murder case
2 men killed in a road accident on Jhang road
Court grants five-day physical remand of social media activist Falak Javed
251st urs of Hazrat Khawaja Mohkum Serani begins
6th Divisional Inter-School Taekwondo Championship to be held on October 25
SCCI mobile medical team holds relief camp
Flood damage assessment begins under rehabilitation drive
FCCI starts new amnesty scheme to facilitate its members
Youth electrocuted in Lahore
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Court adjourns hearing in PTI founder’s Azadi March cases till Oct 298 minutes ago
-
Naseem cracks down on Hub industries for violating environmental standards8 minutes ago
-
Dr. Amjad inspects work progress on Nowshera Mega City8 minutes ago
-
Arrests made in Attock murder case8 minutes ago
-
2 men killed in a road accident on Jhang road8 minutes ago
-
Court grants five-day physical remand of social media activist Falak Javed15 minutes ago
-
251st urs of Hazrat Khawaja Mohkum Serani begins15 minutes ago
-
SCCI mobile medical team holds relief camp15 minutes ago
-
Flood damage assessment begins under rehabilitation drive15 minutes ago
-
Youth electrocuted in Lahore11 minutes ago
-
8,120 Mosquito repellents, 10,735 Tents distributed among flood victims11 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt launches survey for flood damage assessment11 minutes ago