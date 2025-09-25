Open Menu

8,120 Mosquito Repellents, 10,735 Tents Distributed Among Flood Victims

Umer Jamshaid Published September 25, 2025 | 07:50 PM

8,120 Mosquito repellents, 10,735 Tents distributed among flood victims

A total of 8,120 mosquito repellents and 10,735 tents have been distributed among flood-affected families in Muzaffargarh, Deputy Commissioner Usman Tahir Jappa said on Thursday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) A total of 8,120 mosquito repellents and 10,735 tents have been distributed among flood-affected families in Muzaffargarh, Deputy Commissioner Usman Tahir Jappa said on Thursday.

He added that the Punjab government will also launch a damage assessment survey in the district from September 27 (Saturday). Survey teams will include revenue officials, agriculture, livestock departments, and army representatives.

He urged flood victims to cooperate with survey teams and keep CNICs and documents ready. Those who lost livestock must submit applications signed and stamped by Masjid Imams and village heads, as uncertified claims will not be accepted.

The DC said 1,750 people are staying in the Alipur flood relief camp, while 12,300 are in five tent villages, receiving three daily meals, shelter, and basic services. Livestock fodder and children’s education are also being provided.

He added that 24 national and international NGOs are active in relief efforts, while five army companies are assisting the district administration. Many victims have begun returning to their homes.

Recent Stories

Court adjourns hearing in PTI founder’s Azadi Ma ..

Court adjourns hearing in PTI founder’s Azadi March cases till Oct 29

8 minutes ago
 Naseem cracks down on Hub industries for violating ..

Naseem cracks down on Hub industries for violating environmental standards

8 minutes ago
 Dr. Amjad inspects work progress on Nowshera Mega ..

Dr. Amjad inspects work progress on Nowshera Mega City

8 minutes ago
 Arrests made in Attock murder case

Arrests made in Attock murder case

8 minutes ago
 2 men killed in a road accident on Jhang road

2 men killed in a road accident on Jhang road

8 minutes ago
 Court grants five-day physical remand of social me ..

Court grants five-day physical remand of social media activist Falak Javed

15 minutes ago
251st urs of Hazrat Khawaja Mohkum Serani begins

251st urs of Hazrat Khawaja Mohkum Serani begins

15 minutes ago
 6th Divisional Inter-School Taekwondo Championship ..

6th Divisional Inter-School Taekwondo Championship to be held on October 25

15 minutes ago
 SCCI mobile medical team holds relief camp

SCCI mobile medical team holds relief camp

15 minutes ago
 Flood damage assessment begins under rehabilitatio ..

Flood damage assessment begins under rehabilitation drive

15 minutes ago
 FCCI starts new amnesty scheme to facilitate its m ..

FCCI starts new amnesty scheme to facilitate its members

11 minutes ago
 Youth electrocuted in Lahore

Youth electrocuted in Lahore

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan