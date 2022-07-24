81,342 students registered under (WeT) in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) :Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Sargodha enrolled 81,342 students under Waseela-e-Taaleem (WeT) scholarship programme in the division.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, Deputy Director Benazir Income Support Programme (WeT) Safdar Mehmood said that BISP enrolled 81,342 children under WeT in Sargodha division, of whom, 9594 belong to Khushab, 18084 to Mianwali, 27590 to Sargodha and 26074 students to Bhakhar.

He informed that under the WeT initiative, the BISP enrolls 5-25 years old children of its beneficiary families for Primary and secondary classes. Safdar Mehmood maintained that female primary student would get Rs 1500 and male student would get Rs 2000 under the programme.

Female student of middle class would get Rs 2500 as scholarship while male student would get RS 3000.

In order to continue matriculation and secondary education, female students would get Rs 3000 while male student would get Rs 4000 under the programme, he added.

He informed the beneficiaries that in order to extend the outreach of BISP and include more deserving people into the programme, the BISP would soon start survey in Sargodha division.

He also urged the public to fully facilitate and cooperate with the survey teams so that no deserving was left out in the survey.

Safdar Mehmood said that under (WeT) programme, BISP Sargodha division was giventhe target to register 78,860 students while the department after hectic working registered81,342 students against the target which was admirable achievement.