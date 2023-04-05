814,944 bags of free flour distributed in Sialkot by April 3

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :As many as 814,944 free flour bags have been distributed among the deserving people in the district till April 3 under Punjab Government's special Ramazan package.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan during his visit to Anwar Club free flour distribution point here on Wednesday. In-charge Center DO Industries Rashida Batool gave a briefing regarding the arrangements.

The DC said, more than 50 percent of the target of providing free flour to 520,000 registered households under Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) had so far been achieved.

The Deputy Commissioner said that three bags of 10 kg flour would be provided free of cost to every household registered under BISP in Ramazan.

He said, 200,000 flour bags were being supplied daily at 31 trucking points designated to distribute 1,560,000 bags to the total households registered in the BISP from the district.

He said that In-charge and staff of the centers under the supervision of Assistant Commissioners were performing their duties diligently due to which flour was being provided to every deserving family without any hindrance and in minimum time.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan visited Sublime Chowk and adjoining areas and reviewed the work on projects under Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Program (PICIIP).

He directed the Municipal Corporation to take steps in preventing illegal parking under the Sublime Flyover.

The Deputy Commissioner also directed the Solid Waste Management Company (SWMC) officials to arrange cleanliness under the flyover immediately.

While Deputy Director (DD) Development directed that the construction material be immediately removed from Kashmir Road, Khawaja Safdar Road, and Sublime Chowk.

Deputy Commissioner also presided over the meeting regarding thePathanwali drain where he was briefed by the officers of the irrigationdepartment.