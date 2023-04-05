Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

814,944 Bags Of Free Flour Distributed In Sialkot By April 3

Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2023 | 03:40 PM

814,944 bags of free flour distributed in Sialkot by April 3

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :As many as 814,944 free flour bags have been distributed among the deserving people in the district till April 3 under Punjab Government's special Ramazan package.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan during his visit to Anwar Club free flour distribution point here on Wednesday. In-charge Center DO Industries Rashida Batool gave a briefing regarding the arrangements.

The DC said, more than 50 percent of the target of providing free flour to 520,000 registered households under Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) had so far been achieved.

The Deputy Commissioner said that three bags of 10 kg flour would be provided free of cost to every household registered under BISP in Ramazan.

He said, 200,000 flour bags were being supplied daily at 31 trucking points designated to distribute 1,560,000 bags to the total households registered in the BISP from the district.

He said that In-charge and staff of the centers under the supervision of Assistant Commissioners were performing their duties diligently due to which flour was being provided to every deserving family without any hindrance and in minimum time.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan visited Sublime Chowk and adjoining areas and reviewed the work on projects under Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Program (PICIIP).

He directed the Municipal Corporation to take steps in preventing illegal parking under the Sublime Flyover.

The Deputy Commissioner also directed the Solid Waste Management Company (SWMC) officials to arrange cleanliness under the flyover immediately.

While Deputy Director (DD) Development directed that the construction material be immediately removed from Kashmir Road, Khawaja Safdar Road, and Sublime Chowk.

Deputy Commissioner also presided over the meeting regarding thePathanwali drain where he was briefed by the officers of the irrigationdepartment.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Punjab Company Visit Road April Family From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Flour

Recent Stories

Al Barakah Dates contributes AED10 million in supp ..

Al Barakah Dates contributes AED10 million in support of &#039;1 Billion Meals E ..

2 seconds ago
 #CaptureRamadanMoonment with the All New realme C3 ..

#CaptureRamadanMoonment with the All New realme C33

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Airports, Jetex to enhance VIP passenger ..

Abu Dhabi Airports, Jetex to enhance VIP passenger experience at Al Bateen Execu ..

2 hours ago
 vivo returns to the Boao Forum for Asia as Strateg ..

Vivo returns to the Boao Forum for Asia as Strategic Partner and Shares Views on ..

2 hours ago
 Borouge enters into agreement to expand footprint ..

Borouge enters into agreement to expand footprint in East Africa

3 hours ago
 Etihad Airways achieves milestone in Middle East&# ..

Etihad Airways achieves milestone in Middle East&#039;s first boeing 787 MPL pro ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.