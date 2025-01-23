815 beggars arrested during current month

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) The police intensified its ongoing campaign against beggars by arresting 815 individuals

this month and registering cases against them.

According to a police spokesman, the arrested individuals include 777 men, 33 women and 5 facilitators.

They were arrested from different divisions,including 194 in City Division, 130 in Cantonment,

119 in Civil Lines, 112 in Saddar, 101 in Iqbal Town and 159 in Model Town division.

Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana stated that comprehensive actions were being

taken in the anti-beggary campaign in the provincial capital.

He emphasized a zero-tolerance policy

against the beggars and directed divisional officers to accelerate operations

against them.

The CCPO instructed that beggars should not be allowed to occupy traffic signals, intersections

or main roads. He added that children found begging should be handed over to the Child Protection & Welfare Bureau, while drug-addicted beggars should be sent to homes for rehabilitation.