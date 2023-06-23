Open Menu

8,156 Cops Deployed In 9 Districts Of Hyderabad: DIG

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 23, 2023 | 09:44 PM

The DIG Hyderabad Peer Muhammad Shah has said some 8,156 cops would be deployed in 9 districts of Hyderabad Police Range to perform the duty during Eidul Azha

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :The DIG Hyderabad Peer Muhammad Shah has said some 8,156 cops would be deployed in 9 districts of Hyderabad Police Range to perform the duty during Eidul Azha.

The police spokesman informed here on Friday quoting the DIG that instruction had been issued to all the 9 SSPs in the Range to arrange fail safe security during the Eidul Azha holidays and Eid Namaz.

He directed that pickets should be set up along the roads connecting the cities and towns with the markets of the sacrificial animals.

The DIG emphasized that the Sindh government guidelines for the collection of the skin hides should be strictly implemented and only the approved collection points should be allowed to function.

The DIG also asked the officers to make special security arrangements at the shopping markets that a large number of people visit before Eid.

He said adequate security arrangements should also be made at all the recreational places in the Hyderabad Range.

