8171 SMS service opened to review BISP disqualified beneficiaries' cases

Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Shazia Marri Friday said that 8171 SMS service has been opened to review the cases of the expelled beneficiaries from Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) in the year 2019, addressing their grievances

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Shazia Marri Friday said that 8171 SMS service has been opened to review the cases of the expelled beneficiaries from Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) in the year 2019, addressing their grievances.

"It is very unfortunate that around 8,20,000 beneficiaries were removed from the BISP program (Kafaalat) in the year 2019, without any verification or investigation, by giving an impression that they were ineligible and affluent", she said during an interview with APP.

Marri shared that many questions were raised at that time when these beneficiaries were dismissed on the basis of unjustified filters but those responsible during the previous government didn't respond.

"I have decided after receiving briefing from the officials that those disqualified on the basis of unjustified filters including phone bill of up to Rs. 1000, making of urgent Passport and urgent CNIC, foreign travel etc must be given a right to appeal", the federal minister announced.

It is beyond comprehension how a person can be declared ineligible if he travels abroad for performing Umrah through some lucky draw and made CNIC in urgency to apply for BISP. "All such filters are not satisfactory and cannot determine the financial condition of the person. This decision of expelling BISP beneficiaries was taken without verification, investigation or giving them right to register complaint which is injustice", she voiced.

"We have inserted an appeal mechanism in the program and opened the 8171 SMS service to review the cases of the disqualified beneficiaries and give them the right to lodge appeal," she told.

Responding to a question about expansion of Benazir Kafaalat program, she stated that the outreach of the program would be expanded to eight million families from seven million till the month of June and then 10 million afterwards.

"Unfortunately, the increased ratio of poverty, inflation and unemployment in the country has led to economic instability during the last few years which require expansion of BISP to provide financial relief to the poor masses", the PPP leader expressed.

Shazia remarked that BISP is associated with the name of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, as it was her vision to support poor families by introducing a social protection intervention in the country, adding that the foundation of BISP, which was launched in the year 2008 and legalised in 2010, was strong enough that no one could change it.

The BISP has collected the data of 34 million households, while presently more than seven million families are covered under this program, she expressed.

395/