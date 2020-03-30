818 cases registered over violation of Section 144

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) : On the orders of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastgir, police teams registered 818 cases over violation of Section 144 and arrested 1,095 persons during the last 24 hours.

According to police spokesman, 209 persons were released after issuance of warning.

Also, a crackdown on hoarders continued during this period and police registered 21 cases and arrested as many persons.

According to the police, 26,401 individuals and 17,857 vehicles and motorcycles were checked at 1,282 checkpoints and 19,473 people were issued a warning.

Surety bonds were sought from 1,547 citizens, 875 people were sent to police stations and 382 FIRs were registered in this regard.

Police said action was taken against 57 shopkeepers and four restaurants, whereas 8,767 persons were provided help during an awareness campaign.

Since the start of lockdwon, collectively 5,663 cases had been registered over violation of Section 144 whereas 153 cases were registered over violation of the price Control and Hoarding acts.