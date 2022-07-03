818 fresh Covid-19 cases reported: NIH

UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :The health officials on Sunday said that 818 new coronavirus cases were reported throughout the country during the last 24 hours.

As per data shared by the National Institute of Health (NIH), the case positivity ratio is 4.47 percent while 126 patients were in critical condition.

No death was reported from the coronavirus in the last 24 hours while 18,305 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country.

Meanwhile, Minister for National Health Abdul Qadir Patel appreciated the efforts of all stakeholders, healthcare staff, vaccination teams, and administration working across Pakistan despite multiple challenges.

He advised all provinces and regions to administer booster doses on a priority basis to further improve protection against COVID-19 transmission.

He said that in view of the global pandemic situation the Central Health Establishment (CHE) should stringently monitor the health status of incoming passengers at points of entry.

He added that CHE will be strengthened to enhance its functionality. The minister emphasized the importance of precautions including social distancing and mask-wearing, especially in crowded places.

He also highlighted the need to strictly follow the guidelines for the management of markets for Eid-ul-Adha.

