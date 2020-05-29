81824 passengers arrive at Bacha Khan airport

Advisor to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations Ajmal Khan Wazir Friday stated that 81824 passengers have arrived at Bacha Khan International Airport Peshawar through 478 regular flights which were regularly screened

The advisor informed that a total of 4675 passengers arrived on 23 special flights between April 15 to May 28 out of which 727 people tested positive for Coronavirus of which 246 were residents of other provinces while 481 of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The arrival of immigrants from Dubai, Malaysia and other countries was continued.

This he said while briefing the media at Bacha khan International Airport Peshawar. The advisor visited the Airport on the special instructions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and reviewed the arrangements regarding coronavirus.

On the occasion, Chief Operating Officer and Airport Manager Obaid-ur-Rehman Abbasi received the Information Advisor and briefed him about the coronavirus arrangements.

Ajmal Wazir expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made at the airport and appreciated the efforts of the administration.

On this occasion, Ajmal Wazir said that 15 doctors, eight nurses and 24 paramedical staffers of the health department were deployed at airport who were performing their duties round the clock.

He said that all the government guidelines were being implemented at the airport.

He informed that the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had requested the Prime Minister Imran Khan to repatriate overseas Pakistanis from the province upon which the flight operation was started.

While talking about the recent plane crash in Karachi, he said that the entire nation was saddened over the accident and a transparent investigation was underway into the matter, adding that the report will be made public as soon as the investigation was completed.

About the lockdown, Ajmal Wazir said not only people have to be protected from coronavirus but also economic activities have to carry on, adding that the government relaxed the lockdown in view of the problems being faced by the working class where at the same time appealed the general public to ensure implementation of the SOPs issued by the government.

Appreciating the services of doctors, paramedical staff and other front line workers, the adviser said that despite the lack of resources, the services rendered by doctors and paramedical staff were appreciable, adding, the Federal government was moving against coronavirus in consultation with all the provinces.

He said the entire machinery of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under the leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was operational round the clock.