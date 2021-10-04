UrduPoint.com

818.69 Acre Of Forest Areas Damaged In Fire Incidents In One Year

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 26 seconds ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 07:59 PM

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly was informed on Monday that 818.69 acre of forest areas were affected due to 58 fire incidents across the province in 2019-20

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly was informed on Monday that 818.69 acre of forest areas were affected due to 58 fire incidents across the province in 2019-20.

During the question hour session in the Assembly chaired by Speaker Mushtaq Ghani, Provincial Minister Shaukat Yousafzai responding to a question of Sirajuddin of Jamaat-e-Islami, said that the incidents happened at 58 sites and damaged huge areas of forests.

He said timely action taken by the forest department saved several trees and plants from being burnt and several plants were re-grown at all the sites which would become saplings by the end of spring season.

He said the government was taking tangible measures to promote green Pakistan, adding that billion Tree Afforestation Project was appreciated internationally. He said the government was taking stern action against deforestation.

According to a written reply by the department, four sites were affected in Madyan, 19 in Buner, one each in Malakand, Abbottabad and Dir Upper, two each in Kohistan, Haripur, Bajaur, and Peshawar, 13 in Mardan, 7 Swabi, and four Kolai Palas.

Shaukat while responding to another question of Nisar Ahmad Khan of ANP said that plantation has been made on private lands in district Mohmand.

He said that in Prang Ghar plantation has been made on 395 acres of land, Pindyali 420 acre, Yaka Ghund 695 acre, Ambar 840 acre, Halimzai 260 acre and Hunzai 500 acre.

Special Assistant to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Auqaf, Hajj and Religious Affairs Zahoor Shakir while responding to a question of Nighat Orakzai of PPP said that Rs 70 million has been allocated for the department for fiscal year 2021-22 out of which Rs 18.653 million has been released to Auqaf department South Waziristan.

Zahoor Shakir further informed the House that Rs 250 million has been allocated for poor students of seminaries under Rehmatul-lil-Alameen scholarships in tribal districts.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Mines and Minerals Arif Ahmadzai while responding to a question of Waqar Ahmad Khan of ANP said that ban has been imposed on mining on banks of rivers in Swat. He assured that action would be taken if anyone was found in illegal mining.

Later, the speaker referred a call attention notice of Sahibzada Sanaullah of PPP regarding ban on Intiqalat by revenue department to the concerned committee for further discussion.

Meanwhile, the House unanimously passed 'The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Partnership (Amendment) Bill 2021, moved by Minister for Labour Shaukat Yousafzai.

The chair adjourned the assembly proceeding till October 18,2021.

