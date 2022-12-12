UrduPoint.com

819 Degrees Awarded At VU's 12th Convocation

Faizan Hashmi Published December 12, 2022 | 02:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :As many as 819 degrees were awarded to graduates of various disciplines at the Virtual University's second part of 12th convocation here on Monday.

Of whom, 280 were bachelors, 476 masters and 63 MS/M.Phil graduates.

Furthermore, seven merit certificates and one gold medal were also awarded to acknowledge the outstanding performances of position holders.

Govt College Women University Faisalabad Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Robina Farooq graced the event as a chief guest.

In his welcome address, VU Rector Prof Dr Arshad Saleem Bhatti highlighted the achievements of Virtual University and its leading role in delivering technology-based quality education to the remotest areas of the country.

He advised the students to always remain respectful to their parents as well as teachers.

He also distributed degrees to all the graduates. A large number of dignitaries, faculty, staff, students, and their parents were present at the convocation.

Prof Dr Robina Farooq praised the Virtual University of Pakistan for its effortof imparting quality education.

