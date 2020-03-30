UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

81arrested On Violation Of Section 144 In Bahawalpur: DPO

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 04:04 PM

81arrested on violation of Section 144 in Bahawalpur: DPO

District Police Officer(DPO) Bahawalpur was implementing Section 144 in true letter and spirit to avoid the spread of COVID-19 in the district

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :District Police Officer(DPO) Bahawalpur was implementing Section 144 in true letter and spirit to avoid the spread of COVID-19 in the district.

DPO Sohaib Ashraf said, police has set up pickets at entry and exit points of all the tehsils and at main places of the cities to keep a vigil on people.

He told that since implementation of section 144, 39 cases have been registered and 81 people arrested on the violation. He requested the people to stay at homes and maintain social distance.

Related Topics

Police Bahawalpur All

Recent Stories

Iran reports 117 new virus deaths, raising total t ..

3 minutes ago

'Panah-Gah' on forefront to serve affected people ..

3 minutes ago

German economy set for 'significant' recession: ec ..

3 minutes ago

Renault says China, South Korea plants restarting ..

3 minutes ago

5 more corona patients positive,total reaches to 1 ..

2 minutes ago

Phase-wise repatriation of Pakistanis reviewed ami ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.