81arrested on violation of Section 144 in Bahawalpur: DPO

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :District Police Officer(DPO) Bahawalpur was implementing Section 144 in true letter and spirit to avoid the spread of COVID-19 in the district.

DPO Sohaib Ashraf said, police has set up pickets at entry and exit points of all the tehsils and at main places of the cities to keep a vigil on people.

He told that since implementation of section 144, 39 cases have been registered and 81 people arrested on the violation. He requested the people to stay at homes and maintain social distance.