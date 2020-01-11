UrduPoint.com
81st Draw Of Rs 750 Denomination Prize Bond On Jan. 15

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 12:51 AM

81st draw of Rs 750 denomination prize bond on Jan. 15

Regional Directoraste of National Savings, Karachi announced on Friday that the 81st draw of Rs.750 denomination Prize Bond will be held here on January 15 (Wednesday).

The draw will be held at Learning & Resource Centre (LRC), 3rd Floor Auditorium Hall State Bank of Pakistan, Head Office I.I. Chundrigar Road, Karachi.

