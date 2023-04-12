81st meeting of IUB Syndicate held

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :The 81st Syndicate meeting of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur was held at Abbasia Campus under the chairmanship of the Vice Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob.

In the meeting, important administrative, academic, financial and developmental issues were discussed and approved.

Secretary Higher education Department South Punjab Muhammad Altaf Baloch, Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar, Former Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Akram Chaudhry, Dean Faculty of Management Sciences Prof. Dr. Jawad Iqbal, Dean Faculty of Chemical and Biological Sciences Prof. Dr. Shazia Anjum, Director Institute of Chemistry Prof. Dr. Abdul Rauf, Representative of Higher Education Commission Dr. Muhammad Raza Chauhan, Dr. Mugheez Amin, Division Director Local Fund Multan Shah Sawar, Principal Government Institute of Commerce Women Rahim Yar Khan Bushra Mehboob, Associate Professor Dr. Muhammad Rafay, Assistant Professor Dr. Samar Fahad, lecturer Muhammad Zaman Ali and Secretary and Registrar Prof. Dr Moazzam Jamil participated.

The meeting approved the establishment of the Cholistan and Saraiki Area Study Center and Center for Excellence in Corporate Governance.

The amended proposal of China Testing and Institute and business Center was approved. The meeting approved the establishment of the Center for Performing Arts and Digital Media Production.

In the meeting, the establishment of the Institute of Soil Sciences and Water Resources in the Faculty of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences was approved. Apart from this, a pilot project for setting up an agro-economic zone in Cholistan through the rains enhancement project was approved.

The distinguished members appreciated the food security and important research projects of national nature at the university. The Islamia University of Bahawalpur Alumni Award proposal was also accepted. The meeting also approved the revamping of the Research Innovation and Commercialization Office as per the policy of the Higher Education Commission so that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, after attaining the status of Fourth Generation University, could scale up research projects to a commercial scale and establish industry and academia linkages.

The service structure and contract placement of call centre representatives were also approved. Apart from this, important policy issues, legal and other issues were also considered.