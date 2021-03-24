UrduPoint.com
81st Pakistan Day Celebrated In Algiers

Umer Jamshaid 25 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 09:47 PM

81st Pakistan Day was celebrated in Algiers in a befitting manner and a simple but dignified flag hoisting ceremony which was held at the Chancery by Ambassador Ata-ul-Munim Shahid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :81st Pakistan Day was celebrated in Algiers in a befitting manner and a simple but dignified flag hoisting ceremony which was held at the Chancery by Ambassador Ata-ul-Munim Shahid.

The event commenced with the recitation of Holy Quran and the messages of the President, Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan was read out by the ambassador, said a message received here on Wednesday.

The ambassador addressed the gathering and highlighted the significance of this day and said that this day reminds us the historic struggle and sacrifices made by our forefathers.

"It is our duty now to work selflessly and tirelessly so that our country flourishes among the comity of nations," he added.

During local media interaction, the ambassador highlighted and briefed the press regarding mega projects that have been undertaken by the Government of Pakistan like China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, Mohmand and Basha dams, health cards, 10 billion tree project as well as housing facilities for low-income people.

He also highlighted the plight of Kashmiri people in the IIOJK and urged upon international community to play its role in immediate cessation of human rights violations.

