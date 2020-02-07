82 arrested in crackdown on profiteers, encroachments

(@FahadShabbir)

District administration Peshawar arrested 82 persons in crackdown on profiteers and encroachments in different localities of the district, said a press release issued here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :District administration Peshawar arrested 82 persons in crackdown on profiteers and encroachments in different localities of the district, said a press release issued here on Friday.

The arrested shopkeepers were included butchers, vegetable, fruit sellers, grocers, bakers and encroachment mafia.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC), the district administration has launched crackdown on profiteers and encroachment mafia in the district.

In this connection, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Shah Alam, Dr. Ihtesham-ul-Haq conducted raids on different shops in different localities of the Baksho Pul and other areas on Charsadda Road while AC (Cantonment) Salahuddin checked different shops on Kohat Road.

Similarly, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Cantonment, Habibullah also carried out checking on Phandu Road and Chamkani areas while AAC (Shah Alam) Mohammad Shafiq Afridi and AAC Town, Abdul Wali and AAC Cantonment Gulshan Ara also checked shops and Tandoors on Dilazak Road and other localities and arrested 82 persons for profiteering, lacking of official price-list, selling under- weight roti and encroachments outside their shops.