82 Arrested Over Profiteering, Violation Of SOPs

Wed 15th July 2020 | 08:37 PM

82 arrested over profiteering, violation of SOPs

The district administration has arrested 82 persons from different localities for profiteering and violation of coronavirus preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :The district administration has arrested 82 persons from different localities for profiteering and violation of coronavirus preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs).

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammad Ali Asghar, the officers of the district administration visited different bazaars and cattle markets in their areas of jurisdiction and collectively arrested 82 persons, said a press release issued Wednesday.

The cash penalties was also imposed on them over profiteering and violation of the official issued SOPs.

