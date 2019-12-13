UrduPoint.com
82 Hindu Pilgrims Arrive In City Lahore

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 10:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :About 82 Hindu pilgrims arrived here from India on Friday through the Wagha Border to attend rituals at Katas Raj Temples, Chakwal.

High officials of the Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB), leaders of the Pakistan Hindu Council and others received the Hindu pilgrims at the Wagha Border.

Speaking on the occasion, group leader Shiv Partab Bajaj said minorities, including Hindu and Sikh, were completely save in Pakistan and they were enjoying their religious activities with full liberty.

He said the restoration of historical temples was remarkable and the great steps of the Pakistani government.

Soon after arriving in the city, the Hindu yatrees led by group leader Shiv Partab Bajaj left for Gurdwara Dera Sahib Lahore through buses.

After one day stay in Dera Sahib Lahore, Hindu pilgrims will leave for Katas Raj Temples, Chakwal, on December 14 (Saturday).

A main ceremony (Maha Shiv Pujan Shree Ganesh Chaturthi Utsav and holy bath) will be held there on December 15 in which the yatrees as well as a large number of Hindus throughout the country will attend the ceremony and perform their rituals.

The Hindu yatrees will return Lahore from Chakwal on December 16. They will visit 'Samadhi' of elder son of Shree Ram situated in the Lahore Fort on December 17.

The Hindu yatrees will visit 'Krishna Mandir' Ravi Road Lahore, and later they would also visit historical places in the city on December 18.

The Hindu pilgrims would return India through the Wagha Border on December 19.

Meanwhile, foolproof security arrangements have been made for Hindu pilgrims.

