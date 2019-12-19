82 Hindu yatrees return to India

About 82 Hindu pilgrims, who were in Pakistan to attend ceremony of historical Katas Raj Temple Chakwal, returned to India through Wagha border crossing on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :About 82 Hindu pilgrims, who were in Pakistan to attend ceremony of historical Katas Raj Temple Chakwal , returned to India through Wagha border crossing on Thursday.

Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) Deputy Secretary Faraz Abbas and others saw them off with special gifts on the occasion.

Talking to the media, group leader Shiv Partab Bajaj said they were taking along a message of peace and love from Pakistan.

He said they were thankful to Prime Minister Imran Khan and the ETPB over the arrangements made for the yatrees here.

He said all minorities living in Pakistan were enjoying complete liberty. Renovation of temples and their security was appreciable, he added.