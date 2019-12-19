UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

82 Hindu Yatrees Return To India

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 06:59 PM

82 Hindu yatrees return to India

About 82 Hindu pilgrims, who were in Pakistan to attend ceremony of historical Katas Raj Temple Chakwal, returned to India through Wagha border crossing on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :About 82 Hindu pilgrims, who were in Pakistan to attend ceremony of historical Katas Raj Temple Chakwal, returned to India through Wagha border crossing on Thursday.

Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) Deputy Secretary Faraz Abbas and others saw them off with special gifts on the occasion.

Talking to the media, group leader Shiv Partab Bajaj said they were taking along a message of peace and love from Pakistan.

He said they were thankful to Prime Minister Imran Khan and the ETPB over the arrangements made for the yatrees here.

He said all minorities living in Pakistan were enjoying complete liberty. Renovation of temples and their security was appreciable, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister Temple Chakwal Border Media All From Love

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan speaks up for refugees

12 minutes ago

Expo 2020 Dubai supports flourishing UAE arts scen ..

16 minutes ago

Russia close to new gas transit deal with Ukraine: ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Olympic Committee's Executive Board to Dis ..

2 minutes ago

US radio show cancelled after host wishes for 'nic ..

2 minutes ago

Birth of more than 0.7 mln children to be register ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.