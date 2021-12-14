UrduPoint.com

82 Male, Female Polling Stations Of District Haripur Declare Highly Sensitive

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 07:17 PM

District Election Commission Haripur Tuesday declared 82 male and female polling stations of district Haripur highly sensitive during local body election 2021

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :District Election Commission Haripur Tuesday declared 82 male and female polling stations of district Haripur highly sensitive during local body election 2021.

According to the notification, 60 male and 22 female polling stations across district Haripur were declared highly sensitive where Police and elite force would be deployed inside and outside the polling stations.

District Election commission with the cooperation of district administration Haripur has prepared a foolproof security plan for the local body election which would be held on 19th of December 2021.

Close Circuit Television Cameras (CCTV) would also be installed on all highly sensitive polling stations' entry and exit points while directives have also been issued to the security guards of the schools that were declared highly sensitive regarding LB elections.

The Election Commission of Pakistan also authorized Presiding officers appointed for each polling station for the conduct of Local Government elections of KPK phase I, to exercise the power of the magistrate first class under the code of Criminal Procedure 1898, (Act No. V 1898) from the 18th to 20th December.

